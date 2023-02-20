Ford Final Five: Bruins Topple Senators For First Time This Season

The Boston Bruins played host to the Ottawa Senators in a Presidents’ Day matinee game. Ottawa is the only team to beat the Bruins twice this season but David Pastrnak stifled the Senators’ hopes of the making it three straight.

Pastrnak’s two goals powered the B’s to a 3-1 victory. The 26-year-old All-Star now has 41 goals on the season. It’s the third time in his NHL career that the 26-year-old right winger has hit the 40-goal mark.

Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins on the board late in the first period. It’s his third point in two games since being injured at the Winter Classic. Elsewhere on the stat sheet, Charlie McAvoy picked up assists on all three of the Bruins goals including a highlight feed past three Ottawa players.

The Bruins improve to 43-8-5 and will kick off a four-game road trip on Thursday Night against the Seattle Kraken. Catch all the action on NESN.