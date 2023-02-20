Bucks Sign Meyers Leonard to 10-Day Contract by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, free agent center Meyers Leonard is signing a ten-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Meyers Leonard — out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg — is signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/sDxBJm9CPG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 20, 2023

Leonard hasn’t played in the NBA in nearly two years following a Twitch livestream where he used an antisemitic slur that saw him get traded and ultimately released. After receiving surgery and rehabbing his leg, Leonard is back in shape, and the Milwaukee Bucks seem willing to give him a second chance.

Keep an eye out for what the Bucks choose to do with his contract once it expires in early March.

In his career, Leonard has averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game in 447 career appearances. There is a chance he could start seeing legitimate rotational minutes behind starting center Brook Lopez, depending on how impactful he looks following his injury.

Milwaukee Bucks 2022-23 NBA Championship Odds

