NBA Rumors: Celtics Kicking Tires On Nerlens Noel Before Deadline

With one of the best records in the NBA and their eyes clearly on a championship, the Boston Celtics certainly could be among the buyers before the league’s trade deadline Thursday.

Among those the Celtics reportedly have been kicking the tires on: Detroit Pistons big man Nerlens Noel.

The Celtics recently called the Pistons and inquired about Noel, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards. Edwards noted that Boston joined the likes of the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers in doing so.

The 28-year-old big man, a native of Everett, Mass. and product of the Kentucky Wildcats, was the sixth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He’s since played for five different teams with no stint lasting longer than his two-plus seasons with the 76ers, the first franchise he played for.

Noel has averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds in 463 career games. However, he’s played just 13 games for the Pistons this season and is averaging career lows with 2.5 points on 42.9% from the field in fewer than 12 minutes per contest.

It’s not the first indication the Celtics are interested in acquiring some frontcourt depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford, though. Former Celtic Kelly Olynyk also has been involved in trade rumors involving the Green.

The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.