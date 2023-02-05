NFL Legend Michael Strahan Gives Retirement Advice To Tom Brady

Michael Strahan doesn’t want his good friend Tom Brady to take the same path he did after calling it a career in the NFL.

Brady officially decided to hang up his pads — “for good” this time — Wednesday, putting an end to a remarkable playing career that spanned 23 seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion looked like he had more left in the tank in the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Brady nonetheless chose to close the book on a football tenure that likely will never be matched.

The legendary quarterback figures to stay busy in retirement, but Strahan doesn’t want him to become too busy.

“Being a good friend of his, I know it’s not an easy decision,” Strahan said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the wake of Brady’s announcement. “But I know one thing: He’s going to excel in life after football as much as he excelled in life with football. So, I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next for Tom. Congratulations, my friend. Don’t get 20 jobs like me. Enjoy yourself a little bit more.”

Light schedules probably aren’t in the cards for Brady, who’s about to take on a pretty time-consuming job with FOX. But it will pale in comparison to the amount of time TB12 put into trying to be the league’s best QB.