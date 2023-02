Jayson Tatum put on a clinic out in Salt Lake City, breaking the NBA All-Star Game scoring record after he dropped 55 points for Team Giannis.

The Celtics’ forward went 22-of-31 from the field and was the first Boston player to be named the game’s MVP since Larry Bird back in 1982.

For that reason, we have named Jayson Tatum our VA Hero of the Week!

