Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery ‘Loved’ Brad Marchand’s Fighting Response

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery could have been upset with the double-minor penalty Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand took in the first period in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

But the Bruins bench boss had zero issue with it due to what the penalty represented.

Marchand made a beeline for Rem Pitlick midway through the first period after the Canadiens forward delivered a hit on Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron behind the play. Marchand jumped all over Pitlick, taking him to the ice and throwing in a few haymakers to stand up for Bergeron before a scrum ensued in front of the Canadiens goal.

“You don’t hit our captain late,” Montgomery said. “That was a three-second late hit and I loved the fact that Marchand made the guy pay a price for doing it.”

The appreciation of the undersized Marchand stepping up in that moment was universal for the Bruins. Even Tyler Bertuzzi, who played in just his 10th game for the Bruins, understands that Marchand’s act is the way the team as a whole carries itself.

“Everybody sticks up for each other in here, especially Bergy the captain,” Bertuzzi said. “(Marchand) did a good job getting in there and sticking up for him.”

Marchand showed his selflessness late in the third period when he passed up an opportunity to pad his stats with an empty-net goal. Instead, the veteran winger tried to dish the puck off to Pastrnak, who is one tally short of 50 goals.