Bruins Wrap: Boston Overcomes Sluggish Start To Beat Red Wings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings, 3-2, at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Bruins improved to 50-9-5 on the season. The Red Wing dropped to 29-27-9

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston didn’t get off to an ideal start Saturday afternoon. Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first period as the B’s were out of sync and easily beaten off the puck. But the the Black and Gold made sure it was not a repeat of their Thursday loss to the Edmonton Oilers and got back to playing the Bruins style fans have become accustomed to this season.

Boston scored two goals of its own in the second period as the game was tied at two apiece heading into the third. Linus Ullmark made timely stops to keep the Bruins in the game, and it was recent addition Garnet Hathaway who scored what would be the game-winning goal at the 13:54 mark. The win made the Bruins the fastest team in NHL history to reach 50 wins, doing so in just 64 games.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Hathaway scored his 10th goal of the season and his first in a Bruins uniform. The fourth line did their part in bringing the physicality to the Red Wings, and the winger made his presence in the box score.

— Bergeron potted his 24th goal of the season to even the game at two. The goal put him at fourth in franchise history for most power-play goals.