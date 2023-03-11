Red Sox’s Alex Cora Provides Positive Update On Justin Turner

Red Sox newcomer Justin Turner continues to make great progress after getting hit in the face with a pitch, and he’s doing everything he can to make sure he doesn’t miss Opening Day.

Turner was bloodied and left with 16 stitches in his face after taking a pitch to the cheek area during Boston’s spring training win over the Detroit Tigers on March 6. The 37-year-old did walk off the field with a trainer and didn’t sustain any facial fractures.

All of Turner’s teeth were intact and he didn’t need to shave his beard.

It’s unclear if he’ll be ready for Opening Day, but manager Alex Cora revealed to reporters Saturday that Turner could take batting practice Sunday after he gets his stitches removed.

Justin Turner might take BP tomorrow. Getting stitches out — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) March 11, 2023

Turner has been walking on the treadmill and Cora didn’t seem too concerned about getting him back up to speed once he’s ready to return. And if Turner indeed takes BP on Sunday, he’ll be one step closer to being ready for Opening Day on March 30 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.