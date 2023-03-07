Celtics’ Grant Williams Utterly Fails To Back Up Trash Talk To Donovan Mitchell

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams had the game in his hands with 0.8 seconds left in regulation Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williams went to the free-throw line getting ready for two tries to break a deadlock when Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell paid Williams a visit. Mitchell obviously looked to get in Williams’ head and Williams could be seen on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast responding that he was going to make both free throws.

You can see the exchange here, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

But Williams didn’t follow through on that promise as Mitchell’s antics worked. Williams, who made a hustle play on a missed layup attempt by Payton Pritchard to put himself in this golden position, clanged both free throws off the rim to give the Cavaliers an extra life in overtime.

Cleveland used that to its advantage, going on to prevail, 118-114, in the extra session at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. It was the third time this season that the Cavaliers upended the Celtics in overtime.

The misses at the charity stripe put a massive dark cloud over Williams’ performance. He finished with 12 points and four rebounds for the shorthanded Celtics, but the 0-for-2 showing on free throws will jump off the page in the box score.