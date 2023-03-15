Cowboys Reportedly Nearing Breakup With Ezekiel Elliott

After extensive speculation surrounding the future of Ezekiel Elliott, it appears the two-time NFL rushing champion is nearing a breakup with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill reported Wednesday morning the Cowboys are set to part ways with Elliott. The 2016 first-round pick is preparing to start fresh with a new team, Hill wrote. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport followed up by reporting the decision could come soon after owner Jerry Jones meets with Elliott. The “likelihood” is that the Cowboys move on from their once-star running back.

Some questioned whether the Cowboys might ask Elliott to restructure his contract and ultimately take a pay cut this offseason. Rapoport expressed that “out of respect” for what Elliott has done for the organization, Dallas would outright cut him rather than ask him to do so.

Elliott likely would be deemed a June 1 release for cap reasons. Elliott, who was selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, is set to count $16.4 million against the 2023 salary cap with a non-guaranteed $10.4 million base salary, per Hill.

The 27-year-old Elliott clearly has lost some of the burst that allowed him to be one of the league’s best backs early in his career. Elliott averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 15 games last season. After recording 1,300-plus yards in three of his first four seasons, Elliott has been limited to just one 1,000-yard season in his last three campaigns.

The emergence of running back Tony Pollard, who was given the franchise tag earlier this month, and Elliott’s contract surely prompted the decision to move on.