Venezuela Vs. Israel Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Venezuela and Israel continue pool play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

Venezuela has cruised through Pool D competition, defeating a win-less Nicaragua squad Tuesday night to remain undefeated alongside Japan (4-0) as the only two teams yet to suffer a loss thus far. A potential fourth straight could cap off an impressive showing against pool competition, entering the quarterfinal round.

Israel on the other hand is coming off back-to-back ugly losses. On Monday night, Puerto Rico pitched the first-ever perfect game, dominating Israel 10-0 after eight innings to secure a mercy rule victory. On Tuesday night, the Dominican Republic also kept them scoreless in yet another mercy rule win, 10-0, which ended after seven innings.

Here’s how the matchup online and on TV before first pitch:

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX