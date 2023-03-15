Venezuela Vs. Israel Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Can Israel shock the WBC?

Venezuela and Israel continue pool play at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night.

Venezuela has cruised through Pool D competition, defeating a win-less Nicaragua squad Tuesday night to remain undefeated alongside Japan (4-0) as the only two teams yet to suffer a loss thus far. A potential fourth straight could cap off an impressive showing against pool competition, entering the quarterfinal round.

Israel on the other hand is coming off back-to-back ugly losses. On Monday night, Puerto Rico pitched the first-ever perfect game, dominating Israel 10-0 after eight innings to secure a mercy rule victory. On Tuesday night, the Dominican Republic also kept them scoreless in yet another mercy rule win, 10-0, which ended after seven innings.

Here’s how the matchup online and on TV before first pitch:

When: Wednesday, March 15, at 12 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 2
Live StreamFuboTV — free trial | FOX

Thumbnail photo via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images
