Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Come Up Short In Comeback Against Red Wings

The Bruins could not complete the comeback against the Red Wings, falling 5-3 in Detroit on Sunday afternoon and moving to 50-10-6 on the year. Boston had the opportunity to defeat Detroit in back-to-back games after winning 3-2 against the Wings on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden, but fell short in their efforts despite a strong third period in which the B’s recorded three consecutive goals.

The Bruins will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Chicago to face off against the Blackhawks.