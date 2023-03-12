Watch Red Sox Prospect Marcelo Mayer’s First Spring Training Hit

Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer has his first hit in a spring training game.
Appropriately, it came against the New York Yankees.
In the ninth inning of his first game as a member of the Red Sox’s spring training roster, Mayer smoked an opposite field double on a 3-2 count.
Mayer, who came into the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning, finished the day 1-for-2 from the plate with the double.
Mayer is the No. 1 prospect in the Red Sox system and the No. 9 prospect in Major League Baseball, according to MLB.com. The 20-year-old could receive more opportunities down the stretch as Boston continues to round out its roster before Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles.