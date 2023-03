The Boston Bruins couldn’t hang on to their win streak Tuesday night against the Nashville Predators.

Hampus Lindholm was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and was held scoreless in the contest after scoring eight points over his previous eight games.

The Bruins will look to get back in to the win column on Thursday evening against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

