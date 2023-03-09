How Bruins (Already) Can Clinch NHL Playoff Berth

The Boston Bruins are on an NHL-record pace through 62 games, putting them just one game away from clinching a Stanley Cup Playoff berth.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The likelihood that it happens Thursday is slim, but the fact of the matter is Boston can punch its ticket to the postseason at any point over the coming days. Thanks to BostonSportsInf on Twitter, we now know the Bruins’ fastest track to the postseason

The berth would obviously start with a win over Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Thursday. The Bruins would then need the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators to all lose in regulation. That would lock things up for Boston, making them the first team in NHL history to clinch a playoff spot through 63 games.

Bruins fans likely already are aware that it would take a nightmare scenario for them to miss the postseason, as they are on pace to set the NHL records for wins (65) and points (136).