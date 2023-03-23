MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Catcher Doesn’t Make Pirates Roster

Former Boston Red Sox catcher Kevin Plawecki was signed to a minor league contract back in February, however, the 32-year-old is back on the market over a month later.

Plawecki, who spent three seasons with the Red Sox, was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates with a reported chance to earn $1.5 million if successful in earning a big league roster spot. But that didn’t fall through and Plawecki was informed that he didn’t make the cut, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic.

The move becomes a likely indicator that Plawecki exercises his opt-out option, which he has until Sunday to officially do, and would make him an available roster addition for any team before Opening Day.

During spring training, reporters such as Biertempfel noticed Plawecki’s locker was empty before confirming the news.

Plawecki is coming off a rough 2022 campaign, split between the Red Sox and a three-game stint with the Texas Rangers. He hit just .220 with one home run, eight doubles and 13 RBIs in 168 at-bats through 63 games played.

Behind the plate, Plawecki registered a .998 fielding percentage, committing 14 errors over the course of 446 2/3 innings at catcher.

Plawecki was considered to be a prime candidate for Pittsburgh’s backup catcher role, behind Austin Hedges. During spring training exhibitions with the Pirates, he batted .235, going 4-for-17 with two doubles.