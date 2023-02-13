Member Of 2022 Red Sox Lands With New Team In MLB Free Agency

Kevin Plawecki, who spent parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox from 2020 to 2022, found a new home in free agency, signing a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

The Pirates announced the deal Sunday, with WEEI’s Rob Bradford adding the catcher will earn $1.5 million in 2023 if he cracks Pittsburgh’s roster.

Plawecki, an eight-year Major League Baseball veteran, was well respected in the Red Sox clubhouse during his Boston tenure. He formed a solid catching tandem with Christian Vázquez but ultimately was released last September, paving the way for Plawecki to finish the 2022 season with the Texas Rangers.

Plawecki, who turns 32 this month, spent four seasons with the New York Mets and one season with Cleveland before arriving in Boston. He slashed .270/.333/.364 with five home runs and 44 RBIs in 148 games (437 plate appearances) with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox leaned on catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong down the stretch last season after Plawecki’s release and their trade of Vázquez to the Houston Astros. Boston could run it back with the McGuire-Wong backstop duo in 2023, though the club also added catcher Jorge Alfaro in free agency.

Joining the Pirates reunites Plawecki with Rich Hill, another member of the 2022 Red Sox who signed with Pittsburgh this MLB offseason.