NFL Rumors: Chase Winovich Expected To Sign With This AFC Team

Former New England Patriots draft pick Chase Winovich reportedly will sign his second NFL contract with the Houston Texans.

Mark Berman of Houston’s FOX affiliate was the first to report the signing, which was confirmed by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Terms of the deal were not released.

Winovich, who was drafted by the Patriots in the third round in 2019, spent last season with the Cleveland Browns. New England traded the edge rusher last March before the 2022 campaign.

Current Texans general manager Nick Caserio served in the Patriots front office when Winovich was drafted.

The 27-year-old Winovich recorded 5.5 sacks during each of his first two campaigns with the Patriots but was limited to one sack in eight games last season.

Now the Michigan product will have the opportunity to learn under Texans first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and be featured on a rebuilding Houston squad.