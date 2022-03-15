Patriots Reportedly Trade Chase Winovich To Browns For Mack Wilson

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Winovich is getting a fresh start in Cleveland.

The New England Patriots on Tuesday traded the outside linebacker to the Browns in exchange for inside linebacker Mack Wilson, according to multiple reports.

The trade, which cannot be finalized until the NFL league year opens Wednesday afternoon, was first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Winovich, a 2019 third-round draft pick, tallied 5 1/2 sacks in each of his first two Patriots seasons but never was able to lock down a full-time role in New England’s defense. The Michigan product saw his playing time plummet in 2021, playing just 10.5% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps and logging 10 snaps or fewer in eight of his 13 appearances.

In the final game of Winovich’s Patriots tenure — the wild-card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills — he was a healthy scratch.

Wilson, a 2019 fifth-rounder, played in a Patriots pipeline program at Alabama. On the small side for a New England linebacker at 6-foot-1, 233 pounds, he started 28 games over his three seasons with Cleveland, with 14 of those coming during his rookie year. His defensive playing time dipped each year, falling from 88% to 43% to 21%.

The 2019 season was Wilson’s most productive to date, as he finished with 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, one interception and seven passes defended. The 24-year-old played in 14 games with six starts this past season, tallying 42 tackles. He also played 52% of Cleveland’s special teams snaps and finished with nine tackles in the kicking game, tied for the team lead.