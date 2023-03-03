NFL Rumors: Jaguars Moving On From Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Jacksonville Jaguars apparently don’t see the need anymore to keep a pro bowl cornerback on their roster.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Thursday night, citing sources, that the Jaguars plan to release Shaquill Griffin. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added the Jaguars might look to trade Griffin before releasing him.

Griffin, 27, played in only five games last season as he was put on injured reserve with a back injury, but Schultz noted the 6-foot, 198-pound defensive back is back to being healthy.

“I’m told he was fully cleared medically and should command a lot of attention as one of the best corners to hit the FA (free agent) market,” Schultz tweeted.

The Jaguars could save $13.1 million in cap space by releasing Griffin, per Fowler.

Griffin spent the first four seasons of the his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, including the 2019 campaign when he earned Pro Bowl honors. Griffin then signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jaguars in March of 2021, but hasn’t flashed like he did with Seattle.

Griffin hasn’t recorded more than three interceptions in a single season in his career, but if all his medicals check out, there will be plenty of suitors after his services once the league year officially begins in a couple of weeks.