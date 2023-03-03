Bruins Rule Out Brad Marchand With Lower-Body Injury Vs. Sabres

Just when it seemed like nothing could go wrong for the Boston Bruins, they received some startling injury news.

The Bruins ruled out Brad Marchand with a lower-body injury during the second intermission of their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Marchand got caught in a weird position receiving a check from Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, falling into the boards and hobbling back to the bench. The 34-year-old spoke with referees between shifts before eventually heading back to the Bruins dressing room, and not returning.

You can check out the awkward hit he took here.

Boston is all too familiar with forward injuries lately, as they placed Taylor Hall on long-term injured reserve and Nick Foligno on injured reserve earlier in the day.

The hit on Marchand could have been called a penalty, which is likely what caused the conversation between he and the official.