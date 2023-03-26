NFL Rumors: Jets Don’t Want To Give This Up In Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets and New York wants the four-time NFL MVP, but there still is work to be done.

The Packers and the Jets must figure out a trade in order to move Rodgers from Green Bay to the Meadowlands. A recent report claimed the two organizations “were not close” to completing a deal and the Packers reportedly “aren’t going to be in a rush” to move Rodgers until they receive “sufficient compensation” for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

One has to imagine Green Bay is looking for significant draft capital in a Rodgers blockbuster, but New York reportedly is not keen on letting go of its most valuable asset in that department.

“The Jets don’t want to surrender their first-round pick for Aaron Rodgers, and it’s not hard to see why. While the 13th overall selection isn’t as high as usual for them — it’s their lowest pick since 2016 (Darron Lee, 20th) — it still holds considerable value. Based on recent history, it’s one of the sweetest spots in the first round,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote in a column published Sunday.

Cimini pointed out that the 13th overall pick historically has been “a jackpot” for linemen on both sides of the ball. The Jets would be wise to use the selection on an offensive tackle, as it would make Rodgers’ life even easier and the organization is in a good spot at most of the other positions.

As for the Packers, landing the Jets’ first-rounder would give them two picks inside the top 15 next month. Green Bay might have more leverage than New York in this situation, but demanding the No. 13 pick might be too big of an ask for a 39-year-old who very well could only have one season left in him.