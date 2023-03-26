UConn Huskies Mow Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Elite Eight by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

On Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies easily dispatched the Gonzaga Bulldogs, assuring themselves a spot in the Final Four for the time since 2014.

UConn dominated both ends of the court, posting an emphatic 82-54 victory over the West Coast Conference champs.

Jordan Hawkins led the way for the Huskies, dropping 20 points and six rebounds en route to the convincing win. Likewise, Adama Sanogo recorded the third double-double over his past five games, scoring ten points and grabbing ten boards. Further, Sanogo fell just four assists short of his first career triple-double.

The Bulldogs kept things close early, sitting seven points back of the Huskies at the half. However, UConn pulled away to start the second, going on a 21-5 run to distance themselves and the Bulldogs.

The rest was a formality, as the Huskies claimed the regional win.

Connecticut awaits the winner of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Texas Longhorns. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Longhorns priced as -3.5 chalk, with the total set at 148.5.