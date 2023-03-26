UConn Huskies Mow Over Gonzaga Bulldogs in Elite Eight
On Saturday, the Connecticut Huskies easily dispatched the Gonzaga Bulldogs, assuring themselves a spot in the Final Four for the time since 2014.
UConn dominated both ends of the court, posting an emphatic 82-54 victory over the West Coast Conference champs.
See you in Houston#Made4March pic.twitter.com/m6Somsbssf— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 26, 2023
Jordan Hawkins led the way for the Huskies, dropping 20 points and six rebounds en route to the convincing win. Likewise, Adama Sanogo recorded the third double-double over his past five games, scoring ten points and grabbing ten boards. Further, Sanogo fell just four assists short of his first career triple-double.
The Bulldogs kept things close early, sitting seven points back of the Huskies at the half. However, UConn pulled away to start the second, going on a 21-5 run to distance themselves and the Bulldogs.
The rest was a formality, as the Huskies claimed the regional win.
Connecticut awaits the winner of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Texas Longhorns. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Longhorns priced as -3.5 chalk, with the total set at 148.5.