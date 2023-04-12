Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Linus Ullmark’s Injury Status

The Boston Bruins added yet feather in the cap of their record-setting season Tuesday, but it didn’t come without a scare.

Boston set the NHL single-season points record with its win over the Washington Capitals, but saw Linus Ullmark leave the game in the midst of doing so. The likely Vezina Trophy winner departed midway through the third period after taking an awkward slide into the post, prompting Jeremy Swayman to relieve him of his duties.

That (rightfully) caused a bit of a panic amongst Bruins fans, but all is well over on Causeway Street.

“It was just precautionary,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters postgame. “He’s going to be fine. … Just some muscle tightening.”

Did you hear that? It was the entire city of Boston collectively breathing a sigh of relief.

It was a sour end to the night, but another great one for the organization. The Bruins not only broke the NHL’s points record but the win was also Linus Ullmark’s 40th of the season — a franchise record. The precautionary move was scary for Bruins fans, but all is well that ends well.

Just don’t expect him to take the ice for Boston’s final game Thursday against the Montreal Canadiens, which you can watch live on NESN. Puck drop from Bell Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage.