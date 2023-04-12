Bruins Wrap: Boston Tops NHL Points Record In Win Over Capitals

BOSTON — Another NHL record belongs to the Boston Bruins after their 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

With the victory, which was Boston’s seventh in a row, the Bruins improve to 64-12-5 while the Capitals fell to 35-37-9.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Open up the NHL record book for most points in a single season and look at the tippy-top where the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens have now been replaced by the Bruins.

A game after setting the all-time mark for wins in a season, the Bruins toppled the points record as they now have an astounding 133 on the campaign, surpassing the mark of 132 points set by the Canadiens.

It’s been hard to keep track of all the records the Bruins now own this season, but this one will surely live on for a long time and further cements that Boston put together the most dominant regular season in the history of the NHL.

The Bruins didn’t walk off just with that record, though. The win was also their 34th of the year at home, setting a new franchise record. Just another day and more records for the Bruins.