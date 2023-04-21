Bruins Scratch David Krejci Just Minutes Before Game 3 Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins will be even more shorthanded than they thought for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

David Krejci, despite taking part in pregame warm ups, was scratched just minutes before puck drop at FLA Live Arena on Friday night. The Bruins made the official announcement, listing the 36-year-old with an upper-body injury.

UPDATE: David Krejci (upper body) will not play in tonight?s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2023

The injury will push Nick Foligno back into the lineup, who did not take part in the pregame warm up and presumably had to rush to get dressed to prepare for his return.

The Bruins will not only be without Krejci, but have been without their captain Patrice Bergeron for the first three games. Connor Clifton will also leave the lineup after playing in the first two games of the series, making way for Matt Grzelcyk.

Here’s a look at the new lines following Krejci’s scratch:

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall — Trent Frederic — Nick Foligno

Jakub Lauko — Tomas Nosek — Garnet Hathaway