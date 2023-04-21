Bruins Scratch David Krejci Just Minutes Before Game 3 Vs. Panthers

Krejci was scratched (very) late

by

46 minutes ago

The Boston Bruins will be even more shorthanded than they thought for Game 3 against the Florida Panthers.

David Krejci, despite taking part in pregame warm ups, was scratched just minutes before puck drop at FLA Live Arena on Friday night. The Bruins made the official announcement, listing the 36-year-old with an upper-body injury.

The injury will push Nick Foligno back into the lineup, who did not take part in the pregame warm up and presumably had to rush to get dressed to prepare for his return.

The Bruins will not only be without Krejci, but have been without their captain Patrice Bergeron for the first three games. Connor Clifton will also leave the lineup after playing in the first two games of the series, making way for Matt Grzelcyk.

Here’s a look at the new lines following Krejci’s scratch:

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall — Trent Frederic — Nick Foligno
Jakub Lauko — Tomas Nosek — Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Dmitry Orlov

Linus Ullmark

You can watch the Bruins’ attempt at taking a 2-1 series lead live on NESN or with NESN 360.

More Bruins:

Watch Taylor Hall Get Bruins On Board Vs. Panthers In Game 3
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk
Previous Article

Preview Panthers Expected Game 3 Forward Lines In Florida
Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall
Next Article

Watch Taylor Hall Get Bruins On Board Vs. Panthers In Game 3

Picked For You

Related