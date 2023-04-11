Capitals Make Islanders Eastern Conference Wild Card Quest Even Tougher

The Boston Bruins take the ice against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden for their penultimate game of the regular season.

A win tonight would further cement the Black and Gold’s mark on the 2022-23 season by breaking the record for most points in single season.

While the Capitals will not appear in the playoffs this year, the team still looks to finish strong, coming off a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Monday night.

