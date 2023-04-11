Red Sox Release Reliever From Triple-A Worcester

The Boston Red Sox released reliever Durbin Feltman from Triple-A Worcester the organization announced after optioning right-handed pitcher Kutter Crawford to the WooSox and reinstating Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

In eight innings pitched during six appearances this spring for the Red Sox, Feltman struck out 10, walked four and gave up three hits and two earned runs.

Selected by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2018 draft, Feltman was once compared to San Francisco Giants’ All-Star closer Mark Melancon, but never cracked the major league lineup.

The 25-year-old right-hander made two relief appearances for Worcester this season allowing two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched for an ERA of 6.75. He spent all of last season with the WooSox going 3-5 with a 7.63 ERA.

Worcester also added outfielder Wilyer Abreu and reliever Taylor Broadway from the injured list today along with pitcher Brayan Bello for a rehab assignment.