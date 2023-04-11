How To Watch Red Sox, Bruins Coverage Tuesday On NESN Networks

It will be a jam-packed Tuesday night for Boston sports, and NESN will have all the exciting action.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of their four-game series at Tropicana Field. The matchup will feature the return of Garrett Whitlock from the injured list. That game will air on NESN+.

The Boston Bruins play their home final against the Washington Capitals as the Black and Gold try to capture more history in the final two games of the 2022-23 NHL season. That game will air on NESN.

Both Red Sox-Rays and Bruins-Capitals also can be watched using NESN 360.

NESN (all times ET)

5:30 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch

6:00 p.m. — Bruins Pregame Hub

6:30 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off

7:00 p.m. — Capitals at Bruins

9:30 p.m. — Bruins Overtime

10:00 p.m. — Bruins Postgame Final

NESN+ (all times ET)

5:30 p.m. — Red Sox First Pitch

6:00 p.m. — Red Sox Gameday

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox at Rays

9:30 p.m. — Red Sox Extra Innings

10:00 p.m. — Red Sox Final

