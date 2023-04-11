Rays’ Kevin Cash ‘Thrilled’ About Fewer Games Against Red Sox

In Kevin Cash’s first eight seasons as Rays manager, over 10% of Tampa Bay’s regular-season schedule featured matchups with the Boston Red Sox.

But that’s not the case in the 2023 campaign, and Cash couldn’t be happier.

The schedule format was among the most significant MLB changes ahead of this season. All 30 clubs will play every team for at least one series, which signaled a decrease in divisional action across the 162-game slates. So instead of nearly three weeks worth of games against the Red Sox like seasons past, Cash’s Rays only will see their American League East rival 13 times this year.

The first of those head-to-head tilts was Monday when Boston came eerily close to ending Tampa Bay’s unbeaten streak. And after the series opener at Tropicana Field, a relieved Cash tipped his cap to Alex Cora’s club.

“Definitely felt like a Rays-Red Sox game,” Cash told reporters, per ESPN. “Look, they’re a good team. I’m thrilled that we’re not playing them 19 times.”

Boston and Tampa Bay will meet again Tuesday night, with full coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NESN+. Garrett Whitlock is set to make his season debut for the Red Sox opposite AL Cy Young betting favorite Shane McClanahan.