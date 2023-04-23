Unreal! Masataka Yoshida Hits Grand Slam For His Second Homer Of Inning

Masataka Yoshida went into full macho-man mode during the eighth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.

The Red Sox cleanup hitter smacked two home runs in the eighth inning, the second of which was a grand slam and extended Boston’s lead to 12-4 after eighth frame. Boston trailed 4-3 entering the eighth as the Red Sox scored nine runs on six hits during the stanza.

Yoshida’s first blast of the frame measured 374 feet to right field before his bases-clearing bomb went 407 feet to the same spot in the ballpark.

Check out Yoshida’s two blasts here:

Yoshida is the first Red Sox batter to hit two home runs in one inning since David Ortiz did the same during the 2008 campaign, as shared on the NESN broadcast.

