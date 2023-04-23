Watch Jake DeBrusk Cash In Another Power Play For Bruins In Game 4

Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall sure made amends to Jake DeBrusk after hitting him in the head with a puck off a pass in the first period of Game 4 against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena.

Hall sent his repayment in the form of setting up DeBrusk for a goal early in the second frame and received some help from Dmitry Orlov to do so.

Hall knifed his way into the offensive zone before laying the puck off to Orlov, who then executed a one-time dish over to DeBrusk. Alone in front of the net, DeBrusk only had to tip it in to beat Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for the power-play goal just 1:52 into the second period.

You can watch DeBrusk extend Boston’s lead to 2-0 here:

The tally from DeBrusk made the Bruins 2-for-3 on the power play in the game.

DeBrusk did leave the game midway through the first period after taking the puck from Hall off the side of the helmet. But DeBrusk certainly announced his return in a big way.