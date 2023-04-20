Matthew Tkachuk Thrilled Panthers Could Steal One From Bruins

BOSTON — The Panthers had one goal in mind after losing 3-1 on Monday in the opening game of their best-of-seven series against the Bruins — evening the series before heading to Florida for Game 3.

The Panthers were able to do just that, erasing the one-game deficit by defeating Boston 6-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

“I mean, in a perfect world, it would have been great to steal two,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said postgame. “But after game one, this was all that was on our mind. And then we put ourselves in a position where we have home ice now and hanging on to it as long as possible.”

The Panthers knew after Game 1 they needed to get the win in Game 2, and that was the mindset in the room.

“Somehow, some way, get it (the win),” Tkachuk said. “We did. We’re going back to Florida even, so we’ll take the split and run.”

The Bruins and Panthers were knotted at two heading into the final period, but things quickly turned in Florida’s favor when they scored just 22 seconds in to break the tie.

“Big four-on-four goal by (Brandon Montour) to start off, where it’s kind of a blessing in disguise,” Tkachuk explained. “We weren’t too happy with the four-on-four, how it ended up on the four-on-four, but it ended up working out well for us.”