Bruins Wrap: Special Teams Propels Boston To Game 1 Victory

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were without their captain Patrice Bergeron but that didn’t stop them from taking it to the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven round one series of the Stanley Cup playoffs at TD Garden.

The Bruins, defeating the Panthers 3-1, lead the series 1-0.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Special teams was a key factor in Boston winning the first game of the season. The Black and Gold played discipline hockey and kept Florida off the board on their two power-play attempts. Boston stifled the Panthers on the penalty kill not allowing one shot to get through to Linus Ullmark.

The Bruins were one-for-two on the man-advantage with David Pastrnak scoring the first goal of the playoffs on the power-play in the first period.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tyler Bertuzzi, in his first postseason appearance, was a huge presence on the ice for the Bruins notching two assists.

— Brad Marchand notched the game-winning goal in the second period when he took a pass from Charlie McAvoy in stride, skated in alone and beat Alex Lyon glove side.