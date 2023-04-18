Bruins Wrap: Special Teams Propels Boston To Game 1 Victory

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were without their captain Patrice Bergeron but that didn’t stop them from taking it to the Florida Panthers on Monday in Game 1 of the best-of-seven round one series of the Stanley Cup playoffs at TD Garden.
The Bruins, defeating the Panthers 3-1, lead the series 1-0.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Special teams was a key factor in Boston winning the first game of the season. The Black and Gold played discipline hockey and kept Florida off the board on their two power-play attempts. Boston stifled the Panthers on the penalty kill not allowing one shot to get through to Linus Ullmark.
The Bruins were one-for-two on the man-advantage with David Pastrnak scoring the first goal of the playoffs on the power-play in the first period.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tyler Bertuzzi, in his first postseason appearance, was a huge presence on the ice for the Bruins notching two assists.
— Brad Marchand notched the game-winning goal in the second period when he took a pass from Charlie McAvoy in stride, skated in alone and beat Alex Lyon glove side.
— Ullmark was outstanding between the pipes for Boston making 31 saves on 32 shots for his first career postseason win.
WAGER WATCH
FanDual Sportsbook set the odds of David Pastrnak scoring the first goal of the game at +800. Pastrnak potted his first of the playoffs on the powerplay in the first period. $100 bettors on the Bruins’ forward netted a $900 payout.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will continue their best-of-seven first-round series Wednesday against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.