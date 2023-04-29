Patriots Take First Offensive Player In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft

It took until early Day 3, but the Patriots finally used a 2023 draft pick on an offensive player.

The pick: Troy center Jake Andrews at No. 107 overall in the fourth round.

Andrews was a three-year starter at Troy, starting 15 games at center and 23 at right guard. His position coach last season was former Patriots offensive line coach Cole Popovich.

The Patriots selected Andrews — who is not related to New England’s longtime starting center, David Andrews — earlier than most analysts expected. NFL.com pegged the 6-foot-3, 305-pounder as a sixth-round prospect, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had him going in Round 7.

Here’s Andrews’ scouting report on NFL.com:

Andrews might lack length and be viewed as only a center at the next level, but he plays with strong hands, a wide frame and exceptional strength at the point of attack. His inability to trigger his feet quickly and make fluid redirections in space show up in run blocking and pass protection, but his ability to square up and hold his own against a true nose tackle over the top of him is a valuable talent. Players with Andrews’ thickness and drive-blocking talent tend to find their way onto rosters and often end up sticking around.

Andrews was the third Senior Bowl participant selected by the Patriots in this draft, joining second-round defensive end Keion White and third-round linebacker/safety Marte Mapu.