Jacob deGrom Exited Friday's Game with Forearm Tightness by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jacob deGrom was forced to leave the game early Friday for the Texas Rangers, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

No one should really be surprised at this point when deGrom has to leave a game for injury. He was breezing along as he had only allowed one hit and a walk to the New York Yankees in 3.2 innings pitched. His velocity was down about three MPH on his slider during his last couple of pitches.

The Rangers announced that deGrom was removed due to forearm tightness and are calling the move precautionary, with no word yet on whether or not he will make his next start.

Now the big question will be how long will deGrom be out of the lineup? Those who wonder how the New York Mets could walk away from him during the offseason and let him leave during free agency are quickly getting their answer in the early part of the season. This is the third injury that deGrom has dealt with, and we’re not even a month into the campaign. Does anyone think nothing else will go wrong for the next 5+ months once he returns?

On Saturday, the Yankees will have Jhony Brito starting versus Nathan Eovaldi of the Texas Rangers. The Yankees are -162 (+1.5) on the run line and +126 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110).

