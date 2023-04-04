Red Sox Notes: Kutter Crawford Continues Concerning Trend Vs. Pirates

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford went to the mound Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates in hopes of turning around his team’s starting pitching struggles.

But Crawford only kept the trend going.

Like the three Red Sox starting pitchers before him, the 27-year-old didn’t come close to delivering a quality start in Boston’s 7-6 loss to the Pirates at Fenway Park. The Red Sox have now allowed 30 runs through four games this season, which is tied for fourth-most in franchise history.

“I think you could say we’re probably getting that first bad one out of the way,” Crawford told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “As a staff, we’re going to be accountable and we’re going to work and continue to be better. We as a team have been playing great. The bullpen has been doing well. The offense has been doing well. If I do my part tonight, we win that game easily. All the runs came off me. Offense did great. Bullpen did great. That loss is all on me.”

The Red Sox fell into an immediate hole as Crawford surrendered three runs in the top of the first. Boston got the lead back for Crawford by answering with five runs only for the right-hander to give the advantage right back.

Crawford lasted only four innings — no Red Sox starting pitcher has worked into the sixth yet — and surrendered seven runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out six.

“I thought it was pretty awful,” Crawford said. “Physically I felt good, but just didn’t command the ball like I need to. Didn’t execute pitches when I needed to. … Just not a good performance on my part.”