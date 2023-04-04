Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Overcome Pitching Woes In Loss To Pirates

The momentum from two straight wins over the Baltimore Orioles didn’t carry over for the Boston Red Sox as they fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6, at Fenway Park on Monday night.
The Red Sox dropped to 2-2 while the Pirates improved to 2-2.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The starting pitching of the Red Sox continues to put them at a disadvantage and this time Boston wasn’t able to overcome its struggles on the mound.
Kutter Crawford was the latest starting pitcher for the Red Sox to get shelled, allowing seven runs on eight hits and walking two in just four innings of work.
Boston’s offense did its best to make up for Crawford’s shortcomings, especially by smacking three home runs in a five-run first inning. But even that plus another standout showing from the bullpen wasn’t enough.
Right now, starting pitching is the only piece, albeit a big one, that the Red Sox are missing.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Bryan Reynolds powered the Pirates’ offense as he launched two solo home runs in the win. He finished 3-for-5.
— Masataka Yoshida continues to be a source of offense from the cleanup spot in the order. He swatted a two-run shot over the Green Monster in the first inning for the first home run of his Major League Baseball career.
— Adam Duvall continued to stay red-hot for the Red Sox. He reached base four times off of two hits and two walks while also driving in a run.
