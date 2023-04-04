Red Sox Wrap: Boston Can’t Overcome Pitching Woes In Loss To Pirates

The momentum from two straight wins over the Baltimore Orioles didn’t carry over for the Boston Red Sox as they fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-6, at Fenway Park on Monday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 2-2 while the Pirates improved to 2-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The starting pitching of the Red Sox continues to put them at a disadvantage and this time Boston wasn’t able to overcome its struggles on the mound.

Kutter Crawford was the latest starting pitcher for the Red Sox to get shelled, allowing seven runs on eight hits and walking two in just four innings of work.

Boston’s offense did its best to make up for Crawford’s shortcomings, especially by smacking three home runs in a five-run first inning. But even that plus another standout showing from the bullpen wasn’t enough.

Right now, starting pitching is the only piece, albeit a big one, that the Red Sox are missing.