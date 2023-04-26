Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Seeks Another Series Win

The Red Sox hope to close out their three-game series against Baltimore with a win Wednesday in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

A win would secure Boston its fourth straight series victory. Tanner Houck will be on the mound for the Red Sox, and the right-hander will hope to continue his impressive start to the season and remain undefeated on the year.

Christian Arroyo filled in for Yu Chang, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, on Tuesday, but the infielder was taken out of the game due to hamstring tightness. The team said this was for precautionary reasons, per The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams, and he will sit out Wednesday’s game. Enmanuel Valdez, who was called up in place of Chang, will start at second base and bat eighth in the order in front of Connor Wong, who rotates in for Reese McGuire at catcher.

The visitors will be up against O’s starter Tyler Wells, who is coming off a seven-inning, five-strikeout outing against the Detroit Tigers last week.

First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

You can check out the lineups for both teams here.

BOSTON RED SOX (13-12)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Jarren Duran, CF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Connor Wong, C