WR John Metchie III On the Field for Texans' Offseason Program

4 hours ago

According to NFL reporter Ari Meirov, Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III is on the field for the team’s offseason workout program.

Houston’s second-round pick (44th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, Metchie missed his entire rookie campaign after being diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last July.

“John is doing fine,” said Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans earlier this month. “We’ll see John get involved with our offseason program. And with John, as with every other player, we’re going to take it one day at a time and see where he can grow and where he can be when the time comes. At the right time, when the season comes, we’ll see where he is.”

The 22-year-old played his college football at the University of Alabama, tallying 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns over three seasons.

With Houston desperate for offensive playmakers, Metchie could very well have a meaningful role in 2023.

