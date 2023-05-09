Celtics Head Into Game 5 Vs. 76ers With ‘Desperation Mindset’

The Celtics-76ers Eastern Conference semifinals series is tied up at two heading into Game 5, and both sides understand a win Tuesday is pivotal.

Boston has yet to lose twice in a row in the NBA playoffs, but it is 3-2 at TD Garden this postseason. Philadelphia earned an overtime victory at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday thanks to a game-winner from James Harden and the C’s failing in crunch time in a circumstance that has become too common for the reigning East champs.

The Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA Finals, but they have yet to show the consistency to merit that status. That could change in Game 5 on Tuesday.

“Honestly, we stay in high spirits. We stay in good spirits,” Malcolm Brogdon told reporters, per video from NBC Sports Boston. “We’re always encouraged. We’re always encouraged. There is frustration. There is anger about losing games that we feel like we should have won, but we’re gonna stay encouraged regardless.”

Brogdon added: “It’s a desperation mindset for us (Tuesday). We have to have this one.”

All would not be entirely lost if Boston was down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series because it faced that scenario against the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals and came back to win the series. But the Celtics would be smart to not tempt fate again and get the job done in Game 5.

Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET.