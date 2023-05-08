Three Moments Where Celtics Slipped Up In Game 4 Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics fumbled once again. There’s no question about it.

With a chance to take full control of their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4, the Celtics ducked under the bed sheets at the worst time imaginable, and it cost them.

This was the case when the C’s crumbled in the fourth quarter of Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks. Opponents continue to hold Boston accountable for its blunders, snowballing them into pivotal game-costing mistakes that’ll leave any Celtics fans nauseously aching until Game 5.

And it’s hard to imagine that in the event the Celtics advance to the conference finals to face the Miami Heat or New York Knicks, that Erik Spoelstra or Tom Thibodeau won’t be salivating at the opportunity to make Boston pay for a bone-headed miscue here and there, right?

The Celtics were a wreck in Game 4 in Philadelphia, setting up their own trap and giving the 76ers full control of when to put them away. Looking back, here are three moments where the Celtics went wrong, leading to a 2-2 series heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night:

Joe Mazzulla’s failure to call a (needed) timeout in overtime

Overcoming a 16-point deficit in the second half positioned the Celtics to record their most impressive victory of the NBA playoffs and make a stance reminding the rest of the league of who they are moving forward.

But there are two parts to getting that job done. There’s overcoming the deficit itself then there’s sealing the deal and closing out the game. Boston was halfway there and head coach Joe Mazzulla, who’s coached like a first-year guy in several instances thus far, paid for his lack of experience once again. Granted, perhaps it was entrusting the players that haunted Mazzulla in crunch time.