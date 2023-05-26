Celtics Wrap: Boston Stuns Heat With Clutch Win To Force Game 6

BOSTON — The Celtics kept their season alive yet again, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, defending their home floor and defeating the Heat, 110-97, on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Boston cut Miami’s series lead to 3-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The history-setting chase (and season) remains alive for the Celtics!

Undefeated in elimination games entering a pivotal Game 5 matchup, the Celtics continued their unbeaten trend, bringing their momentum all the way from Miami to Boston. And it didn’t take very long for Joe Mazzulla’s squad to do it either. In the first quarter, the Heat committed six turnovers and only connected on two 3-pointers to Boston’s seven in the frame, setting for a season-saving foundation that the C’s built upon until they reached the end of the finish line.

Most importantly, the Celtics never took their foot off the gas, flipping the pressure on Jimmy Butler and Miami despite being the team playing catch-up with their season hanging on the edge of a cliff. Boston pulled the rug out from underneath Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra, setting a defensive tone to amplify the discomfort in Butler and the Heat offense as a whole.

The Celtics forced Miami into an outside-shooting drought, refusing to let the Heat replicate their prior 3-point outpours. Instead, all Miami starters registered a negative plus-minus while holding the Heat just seven second-chance (garbage-time) points. Boston had an 18-point lead to start the fourth and never let go of the rope. In fact, the Heat never even held a lead.