Ex-Celtics Guard Makes This Strong Prediction For East Finals

Not everyone believes the Heat are still in control of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals with the Celtics after Boston stunned Miami with a dominant Game 5 victory at TD Garden on Thursday night.

A second straight Boston win over the Heat has Isaiah Thomas throwing his support to his former team.

“It’s a series! Pressure on Miami now,” Thomas tweeted. “Cuz if it goes to Game 7, it’s OVER.”

The Celtics are trailing the Heat, 3-2, in the series and are hoping to become the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 deficit. In 150 tries, no team has ever accomplished the feat. Boston is 4-0 this postseason and 59-42 all-time in elimination games.

ESPN’s NBA analyst Jalen Rose said on Wednesday that even if the Celtics won the do-or-die game, the Heat are going to win the series, while his ESPN colleague Mike Greenberg picked Boston in seven.

The series shifts back to South Beach on Saturday night, where the Celtics will try to steal a second game on the road to force Game 7 and a chance to advance to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff from Kaseya Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.