Ex-Patriot Reportedly Agrees To Big-Money Extension After Offseason Trade

The Houston Texans traded for veteran guard Shaq Mason earlier in the NFL offseason, and reportedly have now committed to him in a big way.

Mason and the Texans are finalizing a three-year, $36 million contract extension, according to Aaron Wilson of Houston’s NBC affiliate KPRC2. Wilson reported how Mason’s deal will include $22 million guaranteed with a $10 million signing bonus.

The 29-year-old Mason was entering his final season under contract. He signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the New England Patriots before the 2019 season.

New England traded Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick before the 2022 campaign. At the time, it freed up approximately $7 million in cap space for Bill Belichick’s team. Mason started all 17 games in Tampa Bay last season before the Buccaneers traded him to Houston in mid-March in a pick swap.