NFL Rumors: Bucs Trade Longtime Patriots Standout To Texans

Shaq Mason is on the move again.

The Buccaneers on Tuesday agreed to trade the veteran offensive guard to the Texans, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported the deal involves a pick swap, with Tampa Bay sending a 2023 seventh-rounder in exchange for a sixth-round pick from Houston.

Mason joins the Texans less than a year after he was traded to the Bucs by the New England Patriots. The 29-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Patriots, winning two Super Bowls, before enjoying a solid campaign in Tampa.

Reports of the Bucs considering a Mason trade first cropped up Monday, with multiple reports indicating Tampa wanted to dump the $8.5 million salary he’s scheduled to make in 2023. Mason will turn 30 years old in August.

Consistently underrated, Mason finished the 2022 season as Pro Football Focus’s 21st-ranked guard.