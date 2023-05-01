Patrice Bergeron Receives Praise From Bruins Teammates, Coach

BOSTON — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has played his entire professional career with Boston. For 19 years, the 37-year-old center has donned the Spoked-B on his chest.

Following a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday at TD Garden, the Quebec native revealed it was a herniated disc in his back that kept him out of the first four games against Florida, and he needed to step back and think about his future as a hockey player.

After the handshake line, Bergeron stayed on the ice to hug his teammates and salute the Bruins faithful, something his teammates noted.

“Yeah, it’s emotional. You don’t know about the guy’s future. It’s tough, we were hoping to make a good long run here altogether, and it’s tough for everybody,” Brad Marchand said. “Yeah, he’s just a world class leader and person, and I think with the season we had he wanted to give another thanks. And given the situation, it shows his character.”

Marchand has played with Bergeron on the same line since 2011 when the two won the Stanley Cup together. To say Bergeron has impacted the known agitator would be an understatement.

“He’s like the perfect person on or off the ice; he’s just such an incredible leader and so driven, an incredible family man, great father, great friend, always thinking of everybody else first. That rubbed off on me a lot, quite a bit,” Marchand said. “It really changed the way that I approached my day-to-day life and the way I approached the game, and I’ll never be able to say enough great things about him.

“He allowed me to be in this position, play alongside him for a long time, and he’s an incredible person and friend, and incredible teammate and we’ve been lucky to have him as part of this group for a long time. He completely changed the way I live my day-to-day life. I try to be like him and try to follow in his footsteps, try to lead the way he did and lived his life. As good of a pro as the way he approaches everything. I?ll forever be grateful for him.”