Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Reveals Injury Following Game 7 Loss

BOSTON — Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron missed the first four games of the Stanley Cup playoffs with an undisclosed injury following what was deemed a precautionary exit from the regular season finale in Montreal.

Following the Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, Bergeron revealed what kept him out of the lineup.

“I have a herniated disc in my back,” Bergeron explained. “So, that’s kind of why I missed four games and try to rush to come back, and that’s it.”

The 37-year-old center isn’t unfamiliar with injuries in the postseason.

In 2013, Bergeron played the Game 6 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks with a separated shoulder he sustained in the first period of that game, along with cracked ribs, torn cartilage and a punctured lung suffered in Game 5.

Regardless, Bergeron wasn’t going to sit out either situation.

“It’s stiff,” Bergeron said of his back. “It’s definitely not something I’m going to use as an excuse, you know. It is what it is. Everyone battles with a lot of things during the playoffs, and it’s just unfortunate the way it happened on that play. … In the playoffs, you want to come back. You want to come back as quickly as possible.”