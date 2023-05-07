Red Sox Make Roster Move Before Series Finale Vs. Phillies

The Red Sox were forced to make a roster tweak after their eighth consecutive win.

Roughly three hours before Sunday’s first pitch at Citizens Bank Park, Boston announced it placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain. The club recalled Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester to take Arroyo’s spot on the active roster.

The shift to the IL halts momentum for Arroyo, who was heating up at the plate prior to the hamstring strain. The 27-year-old went 9-for-21 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBIs across his last seven games. Arroyo came up clutch for the Red Sox with a two-out, two-RBI single Saturday, and it should be noted that he played the entire game.

The roster move marks a return to the big leagues for Dalbec, who did not crack Boston’s Opening Day roster but was briefly with the club in early April when it dealt with a series of injuries. The Red Sox last optioned Dalbec to Triple-A on April 17 when it created a roster spot for Jarren Duran, and the young outfielder proceeded to go on a tear that’s helped Boston become one of the hottest teams in baseball.

The Red Sox will go for their second straight series sweep Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. NESN’s full coverage of the final begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.