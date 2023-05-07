Luke Hughes to Make Devils Playoff Debut vs. Canes in Game 3 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The New Jersey Devils are in a precarious position. The upstart Devis need a win in Game 3 to avoid a 3-0 series deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Adjusting their defensive structure will be their top priority after the second-place Metropolitan Division finishers gave up 11 goals, 20 high-danger, and 49 scoring chances through the series’ first two games.

Enter Luke Hughes, the youngest of the professional Hughes trio, primed to make his playoff debut at home on Sunday.

Luke Hughes is set to make his post-season debut in Game 3 against the Hurricanes.



Learn more about what the defenseman can contribute on Devils Now presented by @RWJBarnabas. pic.twitter.com/hNjQ6G9BOe — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 6, 2023

A former fourth-overall draft pick, Luke made the jump to the NHL at the end of his collegiate season. The Michigan Wolverines product played in two games with the Devils, recording one goal, one assist, and a 60.4% Corsi rating.

New Jersey needs Hughes to replicate that production if it hopes to claw back into its second-round series against the Hurricanes.

Thankfully, the betting odds are in the hosts’ favor. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Devils priced as -134 home chalk, with the total set at 5.5.